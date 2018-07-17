Vail Christian High School adds Thompson for philanthropy, outreach, marketing

EDWARDS — Vail Christian High School recently welcomed Robin Thompson as its executive director of philanthropy and community outreach. She will also serve as director of marketing.

Thompson's background includes serving as vice president of development at the Vail Valley Foundation and at the Oregon Institute of Technology as well as executive director of the Oregon Tech Foundation.

Thompson has over 25 years of speaking and training experience for Fortune 500 companies with her consulting company, and authored the book, "Know Stress to No-Stress: A Guide to Achieving Life Balance," and is finishing "Fundraising Fundamentals: A Fun, Step-by-Step Guide to Raising More Money, Faster."

Thompson plans to grow Vail Christian's funding. "When teachers have the tools they need to educate and motivate every student, our school will be accomplishing its mission to achieve high academic standards and college preparation within a Christian atmosphere," she said.

Thompson also plans to continue building relationships between nonprofit organizations throughout Eagle County.

"With the VCHS name and credibility behind me, I can reach even more organizations," Thompson said.

Head of School Steve O'Neil said, "In her new role with Vail Christian High School, (Thompson) will continue with community outreach so that the valley's nonprofits can share, learn and collaborate to achieve their missions most effectively."

For more information, go to http://www.vchs.org, or follow Vail Christian High School on Facebook and Instagram.