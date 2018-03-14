Vail Christian High School celebrates 20th anniversary with Nashville Legends Live

For information about Vail Christian High School, visit http://www.vchs.org or follow “Vail Christian High School” on Facebook and Instagram.

VAIL — Vail Christian High School is celebrating 20 years with Nashville Legends Live.

The event will bring songwriters and storytellers Aaron Barker and Allen Shamblin for a night of music, stories and celebration.

"For the first time in our history, we are showcasing an event that has brought the entire community together supporting the excellence that Vail Christian High School stands for," co-chair Sheryl Engleby said.

VCHS pulled together more than a dozen underwriters and more than 20 gifts-in-kind from companies and supporters from all over the valley, Engleby said.

Friday night's sold-out event is scheduled for the Arrabelle at Vail Square. Barker and Shamblin have never before performed in the Vail Valley. They've written for artists Randy Travis, Keith Urban, Toby Keith, George Strait and Bonnie Raitt.

The event will include a reception, dinner, entertainment and a live auction to raise support for expanding programs and scholarship funds.