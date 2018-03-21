Vail Christian High School fundraising event nets $260,000

EDWARDS — Vail Christian High School's first independent fundraising event was a huge success, school officials said.

Vail Christian is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and as part of that celebration hosted a concert and fundraiser that raised more than $260,000. Money raised at the event, "Nashville Legends Live!," will help fund academics, art, athletics, student scholarships and continued education for VCHS teachers.

"On behalf of myself and our current and future students and staff, I would like to extend a heartfelt 'thank you' to everyone who made this event the success that it was. We couldn't have done it without the generous donors, sponsors, volunteers and students who gave freely of their time and resources. It's very humbling," said Steve O'Neill, head of school at VCHS. "I'd also like to thank Aaron Barker and Allen Shamblin for sharing their uplifting and stories and songs. Their insights and music set the perfect mood for the event."

Barker and Shamblin had the attendees in rounds laughter and teary emotion as they performed songs that they wrote for county music superstars including George Strait, Randy Travis, Bonnie Raitt and Rascal Flatts.

Vail Christian High School is a co-ed private high school that offers a college preparatory program. The school opened in the fall of 1998.

To learn more about VCHS for the 2018-19 school year or beyond, call 970-926-3015 xt 4125.