Vail Christian High School students serve with Shoulder-to-Shoulder

Vail Christian teacher Andrea Justkaitis on a conservation and development trip in Peru.

From llama packing in Peru to studying sea turtles in Costa Rica to learning about sustainable tourism in Panama, nine students and teachers from Vail Christian High School participated in Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder’s summer programs focused on ethical leadership:

Carlos Chavez – Panama (education and environment)

Ms. Kasey Desmond – Panama (education and environment)

Mrs. Andrea Justkaitis – Peru (conservation and development)

Jeep Meynier – San Diego-Mexico Border (immigration)

Angel Palacio – Costa Rica (sea turtle conservation)

Daisy Palacio – Panama (education and environment)

Jesus Palacio – Costa Rica (sea turtle conservation)

Jorge Sinaloa – Dartmouth (sustainable living)

Juliet Studness – New Orleans (environmental science)

Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder is run by local educator Bob Bandoni. The organization’s mission is to inspire and support generations of ethical leaders, which aligns with Vail Christian’s mission to prepare students for lives of purpose, service and leadership.

The projects are rooted in ethical leadership and aim to address the challenges the world faces today. Students and teachers form relationships with local communities to enable them to protect their environments and ensure a successful future for their communities balancing growth, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Upon returning from their trips, these Vail Christian students and teachers had a collection of stories that they were eager to tell, some of which may inspire other students to embark on future trips with Students Shoulder to Shoulder.

“This experience has shifted my original take on what I want to do with my future. I want to make sure that whatever path I choose, it has a purpose, aiding people and making an impact,” said senior Daisy Palacio. “I have a new perspective on what it looks like to be an ethical leader, thinking of others and having a purpose for why we choose to do what we do.”

At an all-school assembly this fall, students shared their stories with peers and the school community, speaking to the impact their experiences had on their worldviews and in turn, their lives and potential career paths in their futures. These stories impressed upon peers just how much a small amount of effort can lead to a huge impact, all while making lifelong memories and expanding perspectives.

Students from Vail Christian embarked on a sea turtle conservation trip in Costa Rica.

“I left this experience with mixed emotions and am asking questions about how I can apply what I learned to make a difference, and also how these communities can continue growing and making forward progress without the help they need once we all go back home,” said Carlos Chavez, a Vail Christian senior.