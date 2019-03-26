Vail Christian students gain money, experience at Entrepreneur Day

EDWARDS — The business world is full of lessons, a group of local elementary school students learned.

Vail Christian Academy’s annual Entrepreneur Day taught students the basics of the free enterprise system, including some business acumen, including:

Logistics matter: Keep the dog petting and hugging stations away from the chicks and duckling petting zoo.

Volume matters: You don’t need to sell one thing for a bunch of money. It’s more practical to sell a bunch of things for a little money.

Energy matters: Golf balls have a mind of their own when they’re whacked at an indoor driving range.

Prizes matter: A stomp-on-the-balloons booth offered stuffed animals. Break the balloon. Win a prize.

Joyful noise of barter, banter

Amid the joyful noise of children bartering and bantering, a middle-school duo mixed trendy music and conducted live broadcast interviews, while more than 200 customers strolled the shopping mall in the Vail Christian Academy auditorium.

To participate, VCA students submit a business plan, create their store, open for business and track their sales.

A team of three sixth-grade girls were the top sellers — Lily Greshko, Alden Wyatt and Brodie Smith — netting $185 selling snow cones for $1 each. Second-grader Jay Holton set-up a small arcade with Galaga and PacMan, and sold more than 300 game plays.

Students opened three dozen storefronts, featuring entrepreneurial ideas with 57 students ranging from kindergarten through eighth-graders selling items and services they dreamed up.

Homemade snowglobes, hand-sewn swag bags and items crafted out of paracord sold swiftly. The students set up a food court that featured five types of hot foods, as well as a chocolate cake bakery, hot chocolate extravaganza, and make-your-own candied apples. One student created $2 mystery bags, filled with surprise items and labeled according to age range. A kindergartner sold wood-burned crafts, a first grader made scripture rocks, and twin fourth graders gave golf lessons – their dad is a local golf pro.

Spin To Win activities were popular. A pair of fourth graders ran a Beauty Dry Bar. Two sixth-graders operated a Hairport, Both salons had a constant long line of teenage boys getting their hair and nails done.