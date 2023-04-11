Vail Christian tennis defeats 4A schools en route to winning Steamboat Springs tournament

Vail Christian, the defending 3A Region 8 tennis champions, haven't lost yet this season. They won the three-day Steamboat Classic last Saturday to improve to 9-0.

Vail Christian/Courtesy photo

Vail Christian girls tennis took down two 4A schools en route to winning the six-team Steamboat Classic last weekend, improving to 9-0 on the season. The Saints dispatched 4A competitor Centarus 8-0 on Thursday, and Golden by the same score on Friday. On Saturday, they defeated Steamboat Springs 7-1 in the championship.

“I am so proud of our team,” head coach J.D. Webster stated afterwards. “We have incredible players, coaches and parents who love and support our girls. There is heart and excellence. It’s so awesome to see their hard work pay off.”

“It’s really great to see the girls have stepped up their game over the last couple of weeks!” added varsity coach Erica Studness. “As we head into the last half of the season, they are playing at their best.”

Against Centarus, the Saints didn’t drop a game in four different matches. Jessie Allen (No. 3 singles), Juliet Studness and Anna Baker (No. 1 doubles), Aria Webster and Kamryn Mitchell (No. 2 doubles) and Heidi Iverson and Sofia Elayayi (No. 4 doubles) all swept their opponents. Allen was also perfect against her Golden opponent, Penelope Jones, as the No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 doubles teams won 8-2, 8-6, 8-1, 8-2, respectively.

Members of the Vail Christian tennis doubles teams pose with the Steamboat Classic tournament after taking the title last Saturday.

Vail Christian/Courtesy photo

“The way our team showed up and dominated this weekend was just a glimpse of what the rest of our season is going to look like,” Webster stated. “Every game and practice our lines get stronger and more consistent, which we’re hoping will successfully take us through the state tournament in May.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Last year, the Saints — which represent all four area high schools — competed under the VMS banner and swept the 3A Region 8 tournament. That was just a year after the group won its first region title. The team ended up placing fifth at the state tournament, with No. 3 doubles Jenna Elalayli and Juliet Studness advancing to the program’s first state championship match.

“Our team is so much fun to be with. Everyone feels like one team; we are a huge group of friends together,” said captain Annika Iverson, who moved up from No. 2 singles to the No. 1 singles slot this year. Iverson handled her first two opponents 8-6 and 8-5 before duking it out with Steamboat Springs Lucia del Haya in the championship, ultimately falling to the freshmen (8-3) for the second time this season.

“The weekend went really well. It was a growing experience for me,” she continued. “It helped me become a better tennis player.”

The Saints will take their perfect record to Aspen for their next match on April 21. They finish out the regular season at Homestead Court Club in Vail against D’Evelyn on May 6.