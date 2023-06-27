Vail claims Altus Vail units violated deed restrictions in district court complaint

The town of Vail filed a complaint in the Eagle County District Court in May 2023 against Altus Vail, claiming the property owner is in breach of the deed restrictions.

According to the town’s district court filing, Altus has “failed to sell or lease the Property as agreed upon with the Town” and is “denying qualified residents of qualified residents of Eagle County a place to reside, in violation of its agreements with the Town.”

The complaint is filed against the “Altus Vail Unit Owner, LLC,” a Colorado limited liability company, of which the registered agent (via the Colorado Secretary of State) is Brue Capital Partners, LLC, which is a real estate investment firm based in Denver.

When Altus Vail was completed in 2021, 15 units were set aside as employee housing units, defined in accordance with other deed-restriction terms in Vail.

George Ruther, the town’s housing director, in April, told the Vail Daily that the “recorded deed restriction terms in the Altus development are similar to those recorded on other properties in Vail.”

The town’s recent district court filing references these terms, stating that they were pursuant to the town code as a “Type IV employee housing unit.”

The town’s code states that a “Type VI EHU is an EHU which shall be governed by a written management plan or other written program approved by the Planning and Environmental Commission.”

The development plan for the Mountain View Residences — as Altus was previously known — was approved on December 19, 2017, by the Vail Town Council with Ordinance No. 9, Series of 2017.

Segments of the Altus deed restriction terms included in the town’s court filing specify that the units must be occupied by “at least one qualified resident” continuously. This resident is defined as a “person who works an average of 30 hours or more per week at a business in Eagle County” or earns at least 75% of their income from an Eagle County business.

It also establishes that the “qualified resident” may rent a room or rooms in the unit to individuals so long as that “qualified resident” occupies it as their principal place of residence. These leases must be more than 30 days, but cannot exceed six months. A six-month lease to a “qualified resident may be renewed without limitation,” it adds.

During the town’s annual compliance process for deed-restriction units, these 15 Altus units were among those that were found to be “non-compliant.”

Initially, the Vail Police Department issued a summons to the property owner to appear in the town’s municipal court. However, this summons was dismissed as the town filed in the district court.

The town of Vail’s court filing alleges that these units were non-compliant for various reasons. The filing alleges that all 15 “failed to provide annual verification by February 1, 2022, or February 1, 2023, with evidence to establish that Unit was occupied by a Qualified Household during the applicable calendar year.”

The town also claims that many of the units were vacant for either the whole calendar year in 2022 or a portion of that year. It also claims that two of the units were occupied by non-qualified residents for some portion of 2022.

In the filing, the town indicates that it has attempted to “obtain cooperation from Altus Owner” to address the violations. However, it claims the owner “refuses to cooperate and is in continual violation of the Deed Restrictions.”

Vail alleges that by March 31, 2023, the violations of the deed restrictions have resulted in damages to the town of “approximately $5,858,775.” It adds that this figure is increasing as the deed-restriction breaches continue.

This figure is calculated by citing a report commissioned by the Vail Local Housing Authority in 2019 . One of the report’s findings was that each employee-housing unit in Vail has an annual value to the town of $312,467.

The complaint is seeking three claims for relief. The first is for damages related to “Altus Owner’s breaches of the Deed Restrictions” to be determined in trial.

Second, the town is seeking a “mandatory injunction ordering Altus Owner to immediately comply with the Deed Restrictions.”

And third, the town is seeking damages for the costs incurred in “response to any violation of this deed restriction including reasonable attorney fees.”

Ruther, in an email to the Vail Daily on June 21, wrote that it is his understanding that these 15 deed-restricted units are currently listed for sale. According to the Eagle County Assessor’s Property Record search, one of these 15 deed restrictions did sell recently on April 24, 2023. The remaining 14 deed-restricted units are still owned by the Altus Vail Unit Owner, LLC.

Ruther added that the deed restrictions on these units regulate ” the use and occupancy of the homes, not the ownership.”

As such, the deed restriction transfers with the sale of the property.

“As such, any sale of the deed-restricted homes to another owner does not impact the terms of the restriction,” Ruther wrote.

The town filed its complaint on May 26, 2023, and as of June 27, no court dates have been set.