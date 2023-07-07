Vail Club 50 emerges from COVID-19 stronger than ever

Vail Club 50 members on a hike. The club, which has over 900 members, is designed to connect people 50 years old and older through outdoors activities.

The mission of Vail Club 50 is almost deceptively simple. The organization’s goal is to provide its members, all of whom are 50 years old and older, with sports and social entertainment.

But where other similar organizations might have folded with the pandemic and its especially dire consequences for older people, Vail Club 50 has excelled. Membership, which hovered between 700 and 800 people pre-COVID-19, has grown to over 900 in 2023. This summer, the club will host nearly 100 hikes and over 35 social events.

So just what is so special about Vail Club 50? The secret, it seems, is the club’s inclusive atmosphere.

“I joined Vail Club 50 when I was building my house here, and moving out here on a permanent basis, and found the club to be unbelievably welcome and open and generous,” said Lorry Prentis, the current secretary of Vail Club 50. “I moved by myself out here, so it was really nice to be able to connect — to do activities and parties and hikes — and feel like I was included immediately.”

Incoming president Alan Solow echoed Prentis’ sentiments. Solow and his wife, Joy, lived and worked in Denver, with a second home in the Vail Valley, but decided to retire to Eagle County when they found the perfect place to live. Taking the advice of a longtime local, they joined Vail Club 50 to make friends with similar interests.

“Within a month or so, we had built a network of friends. Through that network, you meet more people, so we had been through a couple of winters, and now we’re going into our second summer, and we feel fully established here,” Solow said.

‘Always happy to see me’

The club has openings for anyone to engage, even those who do not live in Eagle County full-time, or who are still working and do not have the ability to consistently attend club functions.

“I consider myself very, very lucky to be able to participate in stuff that Vail Club 50 offers,” Prentis said. “Even when I was working really hard, if I could find and register and go to something, it didn’t matter that they hadn’t seen me in three months, they were always happy to see me.”

The club also maintains a singles group that numbers over 200 individuals, for those who do not have a partner and are looking for social engagement without the pressure to couple up.

“It was set up — and this was before my time — to do exactly what I’ve been talking about — to be welcoming to people that are here as single individuals. Give you some familiar faces if you go to a broader social event, that you can talk to and participate in the event with,” Prentis said. Historically, the group has held parties, but as it grows, the singles group is working on branching out into planning community outings, such as to Bravo! Vail.

Vail Club 50, which has nonprofit status, is and always has been a labor of love. From its 15-member board to its activity coordinators and leaders, its members are committed to making the club successful. Summer sports activities include hiking, biking, yoga, and pickleball.

In the winter, the club organizes skiing outings at Vail and Beaver Creek, snowshoe hiking, and alpine touring. In addition to the sports, the club maintains an extensive social calendar, with over 35 events planned for this summer. Every single event is coordinated by volunteers, from its outdoor activity leaders to its social activity planners.

Vail Club 50 members participate in one of the club’s numerous winter activities. Courtesy photo

‘Get outside, spread out’

Most of the club’s physical activities are ranked on a tiered scale that aligns with ski run rankings, to provide opportunities for participation across ability levels. When members sign up for a hike (or bike ride, or snowshoe) on the club’s website, members self-select into the level that best suits the type of outdoor experience they are looking to have.

Every activity has designated leaders who have previewed the course and carry radios and other safety equipment, as well as recommending to activity participants the type of preparation they need to do for each activity.

“We’re not the youngest people, so we want to make sure we’re prepared if something goes wrong,” said Jimmy Arbour, the current president of Vail Club 50.

Though the age requirement to join the club is 50 years old and older, the average age of the club is 68, and the oldest members range into their 90s.

“I’ve gone on double black hikes with 80-year-olds. I’ve skied with Roy, who is 90, and he’s skiing blue groomers at speed,” Arbour said. Membership age, however, has been trending down recently, and the average age of new members is 62, which Arbour suspects might be affiliated with the COVID-related remote work boom permitting people to move to the mountains prior to retirement.

“During COVID, there was great concern about whether the club could continue to function,” Arbour said. Though membership dipped during the pandemic, as some members elected not to participate, and others who did not live in Eagle County decided not to travel, the club decided to follow Eagle County health guidelines for seniors, which permitted outdoor gatherings with safety precautions.

“Our winter social shut down during COVID — obviously, we didn’t want to have a large crowd of old people get together in a room during COVID. The things that we do — the summer, and the outdoor winter (activities) — that’s great. Get outside, spread out,” Arbour said.

For many of its members, the continuation of programming during the pandemic provided a light in an otherwise dark time.

“To be able to be outside and be around people in a way that was happy and productive as opposed to being in work mode all the time was just delightful, and it was a really nice stress reliever from what I was doing day to day,” said Prentis, who continued to work remotely through the pandemic.

Roaring back after the pandemic

As the pandemic abated and affiliated restrictions relaxed in 2022, the club came back in full force. In the winter of 2022-23, there were 34 social events, a 30 percent increase in participation at snowshoe hikes, and 140 volunteers recognized for their contributions to sport and social events at the end-of-season party, up from 115 in the previous winter.

Another Vail Club 50 hike, of which there are nearly 100 scheduled for this summer, all led by the club’s prepared and experienced volunteer leaders. Courtesy photo

For those individuals who are 50 and older and looking for a community to get outside and socialize with, Vail Club 50 provides the perfect connections.

“People need to know that it is a great opportunity to meet like-minded people,” Solow said. “You might not be a strong hiker, you go on the green hikes. You may not be a strong rider, you go on the green rides. You may be an uber outdoorsman — we have someone who just got back from Nepal — then you’ve got the double black (hikes). And then you meet those like-minded people. So if you’re relatively new to the valley, it is such a great way to network and meet lifelong friends.”

“My line is, there’s 900 people that can’t wait to meet you, so there’s got to be people within a bunch of 900 that you’ll have some compatibility with,” Prentis said.

For those looking to get involved with Vail Club 50, the best place to look is the club’s website, VailClub50.com . Activity signups go online on the fifteenth of each month, and members can sign up for up to four hikes per month. Membership dues are $75 per year, and events are pay-as-you-go, which the club focuses on making affordable.