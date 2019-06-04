Vail Coffee & Tea Company honored in May by U.S. Small Business Administration

Vail Coffee & Tea Company co-founders Chris Chantler, left, and Craig Arseneau, center, were recently honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Special to the Daily

The U.S. Small Business Administration in May hosted its 2019 Awards Ceremony in celebration of National Small Business Week. The event took place at Front Range Community College, where Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co. was inducted into the SBA hall of fame.

“We are honored to be recognized by the SBA and to follow many other great Colorado business” Vail Coffee & Tea co-founder Craig Arseneau said.

The Wall of Fame recognizes successful small businesses that have widespread brand recognition and also received support from the SBA. In this case, the SBA helped Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co. through its SBA 504 loan program, which helps small businesses acquire owner-occupied commercial real estate with minimal down payments and low fixed rate financing, partnered with Colorado Lending Source.

Company owners Arseneau and Chris Chantler accepted this recognition during the ceremony where Chantler gave advice to small business owners looking for funding: “More often than not, businesses are underfinanced,” he said. “It’s important for small businesses owners to obtain the right amount of capital to make them successful. We were very fortunate to have worked with a banker to help us understand our financing needs who introduced us to Colorado Lending Source and the options that SBA offers.”