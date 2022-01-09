Vail Comedy Show welcomes Anthony Crawford on Thursday

Vail Comedy Show returns to Bridge Street Bar this Thursday.

Vail Comedy Show is set to kick off a big year of laughs with its first show of 2022 set for Thursday.

Anthony Crawford, who formerly served in the Air Force, will headline. He has been touring the country for decades with a unique style that has endeared him to crowds large and small.

“Anthony is one of my favorite comics in the country, and I am very excited to have him at Bridge Street Bar,” said Mark Masters, founder and host of the Vail Comedy Show. “This is going to be a very fun show and a great way to kick off 2022.”

Crawford is no stranger to Vail or mountain towns. He has done comedy shows in Telluride, Carbondale and Aspen, and he last performed in Vail eight years ago. Since then, he has experienced a lot of growth in comedy and received a recent promotion at Comedy Works, the famous Denver-area comedy club.

Crawford has had many near misses with television since his last visit to Vail. His appearance on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” was filmed at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City. Like four other times in front of television cameras on different shows, that performance did not make it onto TV.

But that is just motivation for one of the hardest working comedians in Colorado. In the last eight years, he has been invited to perform at more than 30 comedy festivals around America, and in 2022 he is set to record a live comedy album. Crawford also organizes the longest running comedy open mic in Denver, at Lion’s Lair.

This month’s show will also feature Eeland Stribling, who performed in the valley shortly before the pandemic. In addition to his comedy, Stribling is a wildlife educator and biologist, whose Instagram handle is @blacksteveirwin . Stribling was recently featured in 5280 magazine for his work bringing more diversity to the outdoors.

After Masters warms up the crowd on Thursday, the show will have a special appearance from a visiting comic. Comedian Kyle Mara, a New York City-based comic with a Showtime television credit, is on vacation in Vail this week and will be dropping in for the show.

Tickets to the January 13 show start at $25 and can be purchased at VailComedyShow.com . Doors open at 7 p.m., and all attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Leah Bonnema of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is slated to travel from Los Angeles to headline the Vail Comedy Show in February, and tickets for the show will go on sale after the January show.

The Vail Comedy Festival, a three-day celebration of laughter over Memorial Day Weekend, with comedians from The Comedy Store, Comedy Cellar, HBO, NBC and CBS, will be formally announced at Thursday’s Vail Comedy Show. In addition to headliners, the festival will feature many rising stars.

Tickets and more information will be available at VailComedyFestival.com beginning in February. Applications for comedians and volunteers are being accepted now.