Vail community rallies for inaugural Bindu Memorial Run, drawing 200 people

The inaugural Bindu Memorial Run on Saturday in Minturn was held to honor beloved Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy teacher Bindu Sky Pomeroy, who died in a backcountry snowboarding accident this past winter.

Caroline Jones | Special to the Daily

On Saturday morning in Minturn, the inaugural Bindu Memorial Run was held to honor a beloved teacher, Bindu Sky Pomeroy, who died in a backcountry snowboarding accident this past winter. The Bindu Memorial Run included a 5K run as well as a 5K walk and is the senior project of recent graduate Caroline Jones.

The Bindu Memorial Run included a 5K run and a 5K walk on Saturday in Minturn.

Caroline Jones | Special to the Daily

Jones had taken a few history classes from Pomeroy throughout the years at the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy. She also took mindfulness classes where Pomeroy would teach meditation, yoga and rock stacking on the river.

“He taught me to find inner peace with myself as well as something called ‘Live Aloha’,” Jones said. “’Live Aloha’ isn’t just a greeting in Hawaii, it means that by having kind, patient, sympathetic, loving actions we can individually and collectively improve our community.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Bindu Sky Memorial Fund, which will help fund future mindfulness classes at VSSA, help build a memorial in his honor and help fund the Bindu Spirit Award and scholarship, which will be awarded to an athlete who shares Bindu’s spirit.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Bindu Sky Memorial Fund.

Caroline Jones | Special to the Daily

Jones said the turnout for the event was great. Her goal was to have 100 people registered. About 200 showed up on race day. She said he would have loved it, especially watching everyone cross the finish line. His friends and family came out to support as well.

“He was full of passion and love for the mountains, snowboarding, mindfulness and especially his students,” Jones said. “Bindu touched the lives of each person he came across and will be forever missed.”

Entertainment editor Casey Russell contributed to this story.