Vail Community Relief Fund announces first recipients

The town of Vail has awarded $283,000 to 10 qualifying nonprofit organizations in its first allotment of Vail Community Relief Funds. The $500,000 fund was established by the Vail Town Council to provide local financial relief associated with impacts from the COVID-19 virus in the areas of food, shelter and health for the Vail community.

A review committee with representation from the Town Council and staff met on April 20 and evaluated 14 funding applications and awarded the following:

$100,000 toward food relief efforts.

$123,000 toward medical and behavioral health.

$60,000 toward rental relief for residents.

Recipients are: Bright Future Foundation, Catholic Charities, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, Salvation Army, Suicide Prevention Coalition, Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation, The Eagle Valley Community Foundation, The Hope Center of Eagle River Valley, United Way and the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. Residents and employees in need of assistance are asked to contact the funding recipients directly to apply for aid.

Funds will continue to be awarded through the Vail Community Relief Fund, with a second round of applications due Monday, May 4 from qualifying nonprofit 501-c3 organizations. To qualify, an organization’s mission must align with the intent of the Vail Community Relief Fund to provide immediate assistance to frontline workers and other individuals most in need. There is no minimum or maximum funding requirement of nonprofit applicants.