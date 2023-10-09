Vail community responds to war in Israel with interfaith service, donations

On Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m., B’nai Vail will host a service open to people of all faiths in solidarity with Israel at the Vail Interfaith Chapel.

Vail Daily archive

The past few days have been difficult for friends, family members and supporters of Israelis and Palestinians as the death toll rises in the war-torn region. Affected from afar, some Eagle County locals have taken immediate action to show their support as the conflict escalates.

On Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Vail Interfaith Chapel, B’nai Vail will host a service open to people of all faiths in solidarity with Israel. “There is a strong connection to Israel here in Vail,” said Rabbi Joel Newman of the B’nai Vail congregation. “It’s a community event. Israel is a Jewish state, but it’s also the home to Christianity and Islam.”

“(Most Israelis are) just trying to live their lives, and to have a peaceful life where they can celebrate their religion, watch their kids grow, and add so much to the world through what they offer in technology and education. To have people say, ‘our sole goal is to kill you, and to destroy the state of Israel,’ is something that they live with every day. But they don’t allow it to take over their lives,” Newman said.

The actions taken by Israeli and Palestinian leadership differ greatly from the views held by many Israelis and Palestinians, but have real consequences for civilians living in both areas.

“The average Israeli, who is working, who is shopping, who is loving the country isn’t really the government any more than we would be. Ours, of course, is so much bigger. What is going on in Washington is not going to reflect what we feel here in Vail. But I think it’s much easier to distinguish that because we’re not under threat of war from three sides,” Newman said.

Eagle County community reaches out

For many Eagle County residents in the Jewish community, the attacks on Israel have personal implications.

“I think every member of our congregation and those of the Jewish community in the valley know someone who is in Israel. We have some connection to the people of Israel. Our support for the state is unwavering. We will do whatever it takes to support them, and to bring peace to the country,” Newman said.

Since learning of the attacks on Saturday, the B’nai Vail congregation has taken action to support Israel. “The response was within 24 hours from our community,” Newman said.

B’nai Vail congregation members have sent donations to Tel HaShomer Hospital, Israel’s largest hospital, as well as raised funds to purchase and send armored plates for chest protecting vests to Israeli soldiers.

“We are unwaveringly, 100% behind what Israel is doing and will do. There’s not a question at all. And we know Israel will prevail,” Newman said.

With Israel in their thoughts, some have found solace in writing notes to place in the Western Wall replica in the Vail Health Hospital chapel. “We’ve already had people going over to the hospital, to the chapel where we put up the Kotel (Western Wall replica), and part of what we’ll be doing Friday night is writing notes, which is as close as you can possibly get to Israel,” Newman said.

When possible, the notes written this week will be sent to Israel, to be placed in the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Friday night community gathering

Israel is home to holy sites of cultural significance to many religions, meaning an attack on Israel has implications for a much broader community than just Israelis or Jews. “It’s not a Jewish cause. It’s a worldwide cause. I think it’s a dark day not just for the Jewish community, for Israel, I think it’s a dark day for the world, when something like this could happen,” Newman said.

Friday night’s service, while taking place at the start of the Jewish sabbath, Shabbat, is designated as a Vail community gathering, rather than just a Jewish event, and will be welcoming all supporters of Israel, regardless of faith. “We’re going to take some of the Shabbat prayers, but we’re putting it aside to focus on supporting everyone,” Newman said.

The speed and strength with which the Vail community has responded to the attacks in Israel shows the significance of the local commitment to Israel, according to Newman. “We may be a little town, a little village in the valley, but we’re speaking as loudly as any city in the country,” Newman said.