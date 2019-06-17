Vail commuters have 2nd shortest commute in Colorado, study says

According to a recent study by UnitedStatesZipCodes.org, Vail commuters have the second shortest commutes in the state at 12.4 minutes. The state average for Colorado is about 25.9 minutes.

We wonder if that accounts for summer construction.

According to the report that documents the Best and Worst Commutes in Colorado, Black Hawk drivers have the longest commute at 40.2 minutes.

For the full study, visit https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/rankings/zips-in-co/average_travel_time_to_work/.