Vail Concours returns with three-day event in mid-September

During the Vail Concours, vehicles will be on display in Vail Village on Saturday and in Lionshead on Sunday.

Vail Concours/Courtesy photo

“Get you motor runnin’… Head out on the highway.” Those lyrics from Steppenwolf’s hit song from the late ’60s epitomize the Mountain Road Tour that will kick off the Vail Concours Weekend Sept. 16-18. The Vail Concours offers three days of driving, chatting about, and viewing fabulous vehicles from different eras.

Throughout the weekend you may see anything from a WWII Willys Army Jeep to a brand new McLaren 720S. There will also be marquees such as BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, DeTomoso, Shelby, Maserati and Corvette. There will even be a Rolls Royce from 1938 on display.

Since 2009, the Vail Concours board of directors has put together an annual automotive event (remember Wheels and Wings?) in order to bring enthusiasts together to talk passionately about their four or two-wheeled (there’s a motorcycle division, too) prized possessions.

The Lamborghini Countach is one of the many luxury sports cars that will be on display at the Vail Concours.

Vail Concours/Courtesy photo

“We are all car nuts in one form or another who like to see, drive, ogle and experience all types of cars and their owners,” said Ron Kirkham, who is one of the six members on the all-volunteer board for the Vail Concours. The board’s members been working on this event since the spring and have been taking care to recruit new participants and sponsors like Barrett-Jackson.

“Barrett-Jackson has been a generous sponsor of our event for several years and we appreciate their participation,” Kirkham said. “Most folks that are into cars know the name and we are pleased to be affiliated with the great things this company does to promote the collector car culture throughout the U.S. and beyond.”

The Barrett-Jackson Mountain Road Tour will roll out of the Gerald R. Ford Park parking lot in Vail on Friday morning and head to Steamboat Springs. The route has been carefully curated to include great scenery as well as features of the road that will test a vehicle’s prowess. Drivers will be treated to a catered lunch in town and then will come back another direction to see more of the state of Colorado and enjoy the vehicle’s features.

“The return trip is less formal allowing folks to take their time and enjoy their return trip on their own or in groups. We change the route a little each year to keep it interesting for repeat participants,” Kirkham said.

The Barrett-Jackson Mountain Road Tour kicks off the three-day event with a trip to Steamboat Springs on Friday.

Vail Concours/Courtesy photo

On Friday night there will be a Cars & Cocktails event with Texas-style BBQ and live music with Twangbox for registered car show participants.

On Saturday, Cars & Coffee will be held at Mountain Plaza at the top of Bridge Street in Vail Village at 9 a.m. Cars & Coffee is a separate but affiliated group of over 450 local car owners and enthusiasts. They have get-togethers almost weekly throughout the spring, summer and fall. As with the Vail Concours, any and all cars are welcome. The event is free and open to the public.

“We love cars, all cars, and the great stories behind ownership of those cars. If you want to know something about a specific car, find the owner and ask about their acquisition or ownership. You won’t be sorry,” Kirkham said.

From vintage to the latest and greatest vehicles, there is a wide variety of autos at the Vail Concours.

Vail Concours/Courtesy photo

The main event is the car show in Lionshead on the lawn at the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) on Sunday. This event is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cars will start coming in as early as 6:30 a.m. and if owners chose to have their car judged, that begins at 9 a.m. and the awards will be held around 1:30 p.m.

“Porsche is always well represented with one participant bringing as many as eight Porches from his much larger collection,” Kirkham said. “While we have numerous exotics, we always have great participation from GM, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, including some Japanese, less exotic but equally impressive cars.”

In addition to exotic cars, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge and GM makes and models are also represented at the Vail Concours.

Vail Concours/Courtesy photo

The Vail Concours is a nonprofit that has given back to the Vail Valley throughout its years of hosting events. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and the Vail Resorts Epic Promise Employee Foundation Emergency Fund.

To learn more or to participate in the event visit vailconcours.com .