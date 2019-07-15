Vail council again takes up Civic Area Plan discussion

The Vail Town Council Tuesday will take up financing options and other possibilities for the Civic Area Master plan town officials are developing.



VAIL — A series of key questions Tuesday will be posed to the Vail Town Council and members of the community about the Vail Civic Area master planning process.

The discussions will take place in two sessions during the Tuesday, July 16 council meeting. The first discussion, outlining potential financial considerations, is listed as 2.3 on the afternoon agenda, which begins at 1 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers. The second discussion, to refine and prioritize site-specific concepts, is listed as action item 4 on the evening meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. Opportunities for public comment will be offered during both discussions.

Tuesday’s presentation will be the sixth update by the consultant team since the long-range planning project was initiated in December of 2018. Most recently, the team has been studying various site configurations based on themes identified through earlier community engagement activities and stakeholder discussions. The town-owned properties in the study area include Dobson Ice Arena, Vail Public Library, Lionshead parking structure, charter bus lot and the Vail municipal building.

During the afternoon session Tuesday, various funding mechanisms will be explored to be included in the master plan to be used for future reference.

To date, the master plan study has identified public and private development opportunities for the charter bus lot and possibilities for development of the municipal site. Concepts presented during earlier discussions have included a multi-use events facility with or without an adjoining hotel, performing arts space, additional parking, plus a rebuild or renovation of Dobson Arena, a second sheet of ice, a new municipal building, the addition of a second floor to the library and a pocket park on a town-owned parcel east of Dobson Arena, known as Lot 10.

Following Tuesday’s discussion, the project team will incorporate feedback from the council into additional refinements in preparation for an update at the Aug. 6 meeting.

To view the Civic Area Plan staff memo and consultant presentation for the July 16 meeting, go to vailgov.com or EngageVail.com. To comment in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, email the project team at mgennett@vailgov.com or towncouncil@vailgov.com.

For more information, contact Matt Gennett, community development director, 970-479-2146 or mgennett@vailgov.com.