Vail Town Council keeps Dave Chapin as mayor, picks Kim Langmaid as new mayor pro tem

Dave Chapin



VAIL — Dave Chapin will serve the next two years as Vail’s mayor.

The Vail Town Council every two years chooses a mayor from among its seven members. Chapin, who has been mayor the past four years, was unanimously chosen Tuesday to serve in that role for the next two years. At that point, town term-limit regulations will prohibit him from seeking another term.

The council Tuesday also unanimously chose council member Kim Langmaid as mayor pro tem. That means Langmaid will handle mayoral duties if Chapin is absent. Langmaid was elected Nov. 5 to a second term in office.

The council made those decisions to kick off its Nov. 19 meeting. One of the first things the group did in its evening session was to once again appoint Buck Allen as the town’s municipal judge. Allen has served in that position since 1979.

“It’s truly an honor to have you here,” Chapin told Allen. “We hope you’re around for a while — that’s your decision, not ours.”

Allen replied he believes he’d like to serve another four to six years, adding that “If I’m not the longest-serving judge, I’m close.”

New council member Brian Stockmar asked to make the motion to re-appoint Allen for another two years on the town’s bench. Both Allen and Stockmar are Denver natives, and the families were close. Stockmar has known Allen virtually all his life.

That vote also was unanimous.