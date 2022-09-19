Vail council to consider money for East Vail parcel

A herd of bighorn sheep has been at the center of the debate over the future of a parcel in East Vail. The Vail Town Council Tuesday may budget funds to purchase the land from Vail Resorts, the current owner.

Vail Daily archives

The Vail Town Council on Tuesday will consider the first reading of an ordinance to approve funding for the purchase of the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, formerly known as Booth Heights.

The ordinance, if approved, would authorize a supplemental budget appropriation. The ordinance will be considered at the evening meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The supplemental amount and funding source will be discussed in an executive session earlier on Tuesday, then added to the ordinance prior to consideration during the evening meeting. The funds to be appropriated will be the basis for an offer to purchase the property from Vail Resorts. That’s the next step in the condemnation process currently underway.

The amount to be appropriated will not include additional legal fees and expenditures if Vail Resorts rejects the town’s offer and the condemnation procedure continues.

The council in the spring of this year voted 4-3 to begin condemnation proceedings to acquire the 23.3-acre parcel just north of the East Vail Interstate 70 interchange.

While Vail Resorts has a 2019 town approval for a project on the site, council members in August voted 6-1 on an emergency ordinance that prevents issuing any new permits for work on the site. That ordinance led Vail Resorts a few weeks later to file a complaint in district court in Eagle. That complaint alleges the town improperly used its emergency ordinance power.

The condemnation process requires property appraisals from both a local government and landowner. If the parties can’t agree on a value for the land, a district court judge then sets the amount. That amount can reflect one of the appraisals or strike a balance between the two. A judge can also set another sale amount.

A district judge in the early 2000s put a $50 million price on a parcel the town of Telluride wanted to condemn for use as open space.