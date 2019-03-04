Vail cross country skiers win Colorado Cup

VAIL — The cross country skiers of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail have earned the Colorado Cup once again this season.

The Colorado Cup tournament takes the results from eight races involving athletes 20 years of age and younger to determine which program in state has the best combination of depth and talent in the youth ranks.

"The cool thing about the Colorado Cup is whether you win as a U8 (under 8 years old) or a U18 (under 18 years old), the points are the same," said Ski & Snowboard Club Vail coach Eric Pepper. "Everyone from the real young ones up to the older, more experienced kids, everybody can contribute."

Pepper said while the Colorado Cup was earned by the athletes themselves, winning it is an achievement for everyone involved in the club, from the parents who make sure the kids show up to the races, to the coaches who help the athletes achieve better results throughout the season.

"It really shows the depth of people traveling and participating and wanting to be involved and compete," Pepper said.

Geoff Mintz with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail said this is the club's fifth year in a row winning the coveted Colorado Cup.

"It's such a great goal to work toward because it fosters a strong team component among ski clubs within the Rocky Mountain Nordic circuit," Mintz said. "Along the way Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has picked up some perennial rivals, including Steamboat Winter Sports Club, Summit Nordic, and Aspen Valley Ski Club."