Vail Cup rolls on this weekend

The 2018 Steadman Clinic Vail Cup continues Sunday, Feb. 4, with Lil' Big Mountain and a rescheduled giant slalom race on Vail's Golden Peak.

This is the second installment of the Vail Cup series. It features the rescheduled GS that was postponed earlier in January, combining what's normally two days of competition into one.

The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup is a free community event organized by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail for skiers and snowboarders born in 2002 and younger. There is no cost to participate, and an SSCV membership is not required. Buddy Werner, BEVO, DEVO and independents are all welcome. Participants should be at a minimum comfortable skiing or snowboarding a blue run; however, no competition experience is necessary.

"The Vail Cup is a tremendous opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate ski and snowboard competition in a fun, welcoming environment," said SSCV executive director Kirk Dwyer. "The series is designed to introduce young athletes to a variety of competitive disciplines with the hope that they may discover something they are truly passionate about."

After this Sunday's Lil' Big Mountain and GS competitions, the series rolls on with another GS and mogul event on Feb. 18 and concludes with a final giant slalom on March 18.

Daily awards take place one hour after the conclusion of each day's competition with season-long awards given out on March 18.

All participants must provide their own lift ticket or season pass.

For more information or to register in advance, visit http://www.VailCup.com. Bib pick-up will take place in the Golden Peak base lodge from 8 to 9 a.m. prior to each day's events. Day-of registration is also available during the 8 a.m. hour.