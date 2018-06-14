Vail Daily Bizwatch: All The Good Stuff: Farmers market delivery service

Business name: All The Good Stuff.

Owner: Samantha Miller.

Contact information: Email: sam.allthe goodstuff@gmail.com. Phone: 847-791-3298. Website: http://www.AllTheGoodStuff Delivered.com.

What goods or services do you provide? All The Good Stuff is a farmers market delivery service for the Vail Valley. My goal is to help more people shop for local goods and empower more people to support local businesses. I want to help the artists, the crafters, the bakers, the hot sauce makers, etc. around Colorado reach more people and help people in our area shop for locally made goods.

What's new or exciting at your place? We are a new business dedicated to helping Eagle County residents get their market goods when they are unable to attend the market. We want to bridge the gap to unite local people with local vendors and help the vendors reach a wider audience.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We are unlike any other business out there because our goal is to promote ethical consumerism by empowering more people to buy locally and sustainably made goods.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? All The Good Stuff is focused on providing excellent customer service in bridging the gap between our local businesses at the farmers market and the residents of Eagle County. Not everyone can make it to the farmers market due to schedules or other complications.

All The Good Stuff allows easy access through our online service to find the goods that they want, which are then delivered in a sustainable way by consolidating the trips of many families and vehicles into one market-to-door delivery.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I was born and raised in a suburb of Chicago. As a child, I spent most of my days playing in my sandbox, making worm pies and riding my bike. At the age of eight, I decided I wanted to move to Arizona. I worked really hard in school, consistently made high honor roll, and I was a member of the recycling club throughout my high school career. At 17, I graduated high school a semester early and three days later moved to Arizona. When I set a goal, I do everything I can to achieve it.

After living in the desert for a while, the colorful mountains of Colorado started calling my name and this became my new goal. I moved to Colorado in January of 2013 and my love for the outdoors has grown and flourished into what it is today.

I became infatuated with learning about the plants growing around me and nurtured a constant curiosity about what was edible, what is medicinal and how to properly care for, respect and work with nature. I moved to the Vail Valley in 2016 and instantly fell in love with my new surroundings.

Last year, I enrolled in the sustainabilities program at Colorado Mountain College and was also the honey vendor at the Minturn Market. I am passionate about honey for its medicinal values and also about saving the bees. The second week of the Minturn Market is when I came up with the idea for All The Good Stuff. I am so excited that this idea has manifested into what it is becoming. I can't wait to share All The Good Stuff with you.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Since I have yet to officially open, the most humorous thing that has happened thus far, was embarrassing myself during my first TV8 interview. Eric, the host of Good Morning Vail, gave me the perfect opportunity to say my slogan on live TV, but my nerves were too great, so I smiled and giggled, and passed on the opportunity. But here it is: "You love the farmers market? We do too. But when you can't make it, we bring All The Good Stuff to you." I hope you love it.