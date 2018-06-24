Vail Daily Bizwatch: Barre Rhythm in Eagle combines dance, fitness and more

Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. For more information, email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com , or call 970-748-2930.

Business name: Barre Rhythm.

Location: 0050 Chambers Ave., Unit N, Eagle. We are located behind the Eagle Diner near the bowling alley.

Date opened: Barre Rhythm was founded in 2012. Our Eagle location opened May 14, 2018.

Owner: Angela Muzic.

Contact information: email info@barrerhythm.com, go to http://www.barrerhythm.com or call 970-328-0206.

What goods or services do you provide? We are a boutique-style gym that offers the personal training experience in a group class setting. Barre Rhythm is a strength and conditioning class with foundations in Pilates. We do utilize the ballet barre for some of the strength work, but we do not consider ourselves a dance class.

The only thing similar to a dance class, is we count our repetitions in sets of four or eight to the tempo of the music. Tempo training is a big part of building strength and we let the music guide us. I DJ as a hobby, so all the music is planned and mixed and upbeat for every class. We rock out while we workout.

We also host community specialty classes, lectures, workshops, teacher trainings and events, and nutrition counseling, which our members get discounts on. In addition to our services, we offer fitness clothing and accessories.

What's new or exciting at your place? The most exciting thing for Barre Rhythm right now is having a space in Eagle. Eagle is such an amazing and beautiful, growing community filled with active people. The valley is also my home, so being able to work locally is a tremendous gift.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Barre Rhythm wants to be identified as a strength and conditioning program that brings the personal training experience to a group setting at a fraction of the cost. We plan and periodize our routines in conjunction with the seasonal outdoor activities with a professional coach leading every class. As we keep the outdoor mountain life in mind at our Eagle location, Barre Rhythm is also great as a stand-alone workout. We accept all fitness levels including beginners, and will place you in a class that reflects your abilities and will progress you safely, efficiently and effectively.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? Barre Rhythm is dedicated and passionate about bringing health and wellness to individuals as well as our surrounding community. We value our commitment to work with other local health and wellness professionals to provide access to the most balanced, healthy lifestyle available.

What can your customers expect from you? Our clients can expect results. During a Barre Rhythm class, not one minute of your time is wasted. We plan the format and sequencing in such a way that we primarily utilize the fat-burning heart rate zones while overloading the muscles (gaining strength) with little or no impact on the joints. The result is muscles that change shape and an overall decrease in body fat — and it happens quickly.

We always suggest committing to 10 consistent sessions when you begin Barre Rhythm, attending a minimum of twice per week. You will comfortably understand the studio and the types of resistance we use and your body will begin to adapt to the techniques we teach. You will absolutely feel a difference and start to see the re-shaping in your body taking place. It is such a fun, rewarding process.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I have been involved in athletics since the age of six. I competed in several different sports through high school and played softball into my college years. I became certified as a group fitness instructor in 2003 and since then have become a certified personal trainer, strength and conditioning specialist and comprehensive Pilates instructor. I have written and developed an accredited teacher training program for Barre Rhythm and I also host and lecture on certain topics in the health and wellness world such as biomechanics, physiology and nutrition. I love the mountain outdoor life. I snowboard, skin, hike, run and, my absolute favorite, I love to mountain bike — all great compliments to Barre Rhythm.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Something that has been really fun at the new Eagle location is the addition of "Barre Rhythm Mommy & Me" classes. Twice a week, Tuesday and Thursday at 10:45 a.m., moms can bring their kiddos 12 and younger to class with them. The kids can participate or just hang out and play. It has been really fun and cute to have this energy in our space. It also gives moms at least two options per week to come to class, so finding a third or fourth time without the kids is easier to fit into their schedules.