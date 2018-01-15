Vail Daily Bizwatch: Educational consulting firm helps with college, career prep

Business name: Myers Educational Consulting LLC.

Location: Eagle, Grand, Summit, Lake and Routt counties.

Date opened: June 30, 2017.

Owner: Lindsey Myers.

Contact info: Go to http://www.myers educationalconsulting.com; email lmyers@myerseducationalconsulting.com.

What goods or services do you provide? I provide comprehensive college and career guidance to students throughout rural Colorado with a focus on the student's values, interests, needs and abilities that relate to a prospective career. Students explore their career path with me and I help them meet deadlines throughout the college application process.

Recommended Stories For You

The college application process can be stressful for students and their families. My objective is to ease the stress and guide the student in finding the perfect fit for their future.

What's new or exciting at your place? My passion is to work with students throughout rural Colorado and do an extensive career exploration process to find the best post-secondary educational pathway to reach their career goals. I personally experienced the challenges in the college and career search coming from a small mountain town (Winter Park). Students in rural Colorado do not have the same resources as those in metro areas, so I work to connect students with the appropriate professionals in the career field as well as at the colleges on the student's list.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? I work backwards, discovering the student's matching career fit, and then find the best post-secondary education. In each one-on-one guidance session, we do different activities to meet deadlines on the college and career checklist. No matter what post-secondary education selection, the goal is for the student to be prepared for their respective career path. I not only focus on the college application process, but also encourage a focus on the end goal — a career.

College athlete recruitment is also my expertise. There are many students in rural Colorado who are naturally athletic. Many of these athletes do not understand the benefits of playing a sport in college. I help student-athletes understand how they can leverage their athletic ability to benefit their college experience, more than just financially, as I was a collegiate student-athlete and coach myself.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? Hiring a college and career consultant helps students take responsibility, be accountable, and stay on task with their schoolwork and career exploration.

I prefer to start working with students their junior year of high school or even earlier to ensure extensive career exploration (job shadowing, internships, etc.), the student's schedule pairs well with the career exploration, and the college search is completed in a timely manner. This is also important for students wanting to be recruited for college sports. I essentially become a mediator between the student, parent, high school counselors, teachers, coaches and admissions officers throughout this process.

What can your customers expect from you?

• Provide resources for students to find the best career match based on interests, values and abilities.

• Ensure satisfaction with services provided.

• Thoroughly review and provide assistance in the post-secondary education search process.

• Work with students and parents to provide quality educational services.

• Assist students in finding financial aid resources for college.

• Match students to appropriate career exploration opportunities prior to determining post-secondary education pathway.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I followed my dreams to become a certified college and career counselor to pursue my passion and talent in working with youth throughout rural Colorado.

I have a unique understanding of the college recruiting process both as a student-athlete, playing Division II volleyball for University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and as a coach for UCCS while pursuing my post-graduate degree. I successfully helped recruit two classes of athletes for UCCS. Throughout my college career I also coached at an elite club volleyball program and helped high school student-athletes get recruited to college programs.

Following work in Colorado Springs, I moved to the Vail Valley where I gained six years of experience with high school and college students on after-school programming, internships, career exploration and college scholarships as a program manager with Vail Valley Foundation's YouthPower365 in Avon.

I received a bachelor's degree from UCCS in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and a master's degree in public administration with an emphasis in nonprofit management. My education continued by pursuing a Certificate in Career Development Facilitation from Colorado Mountain College in Edwards; and after a year of work, I received a certificate in college counseling from the University of California-Los Angeles.