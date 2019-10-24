Vail Daily Bizwatch: Friendly Self Storage in Gypsum

Tell your story! Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com.

Business Name: Friendly Self Storage.

Location: 360 Gilder Way, Gypsum.

Date Opened: Aug. 5, 2019.

Contact Information: Call 970 524-3745.

What goods or services do you provide? Climate controlled self storage, Climate Control, RV and boat storage, U-Haul truck and rrailer Rentals and moving and packing supplies.

What’s new and exciting at your place? We have 10-by-20-foot garage style unit complete with power outlets and electric car charging units.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We have a Class A facility with excellent security, on-site management and insurance on all units.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? We are here to help during what is often a stressful time for our customers. Most of the time they are going through some sort of life-changing transition. We are here to help with the important details. Even if we are unable to provide the services they need at our facility we have a network of contacts at other facilities and will do whatever we can to assist one way or another.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Our on-site managers have more than 30 years of hospitality experience.