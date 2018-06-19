Vail Daily Bizwatch: Mindspace Meditation Center is now open in Edwards

Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email business editor Scott Miller at smiller@vaildaily.com or call 970-748-2930.

Business Name: Mindspace Meditation Center.

Location: Edwards, above the new Village Bagel and Mixtura restaurants.

Date Opened: April 2, 2018.

Owner: Morgan Kulas.

Contact Info: Go to http://www.mindspacecolorado.com, email mindspacecolorado@gmail.com or call 970-818-0392.

What goods or services do you provide? We offer a variety of meditation and. Our offerings have classical roots in Vedic, Buddhist, and Somatic traditions. We approach meditation with an open heart and welcome practitioners from all cultural spheres and religious backgrounds.

What's new or exciting at your place? We are in the process of offering donation-based meditation classes in Spanish. Women and men's meditation and support groups. Along with, of course, our weekly class offerings.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Our strategy is good karma, kindness, and integrity.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? I like to think of Mindspace as a community center. You can expect to feel like family. Whether you want to sit on a pillow, hold a yoga posture, learn how to breathe, quit drinking, you will ultimately start to heal your mind through practice and community support. I believe that having a supportive network of like-minded people encouraging you to live the life you want to live, is key to lasting joy and health.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I am a professional dance artist and teacher. It was in art school and at the age of 19 that I was introduced to Hatha Yoga by a woman named Meera Sanghani in Chicago. It was the beginning of a deep love affair. My meditation training began when I took my first teacher training at Samadhi Center for Yoga and Meditation in my home city of Denver. Under the guidance of my teacher Gurupriya Beth Sanchez, I was introduced to Mindfulness and the Zen lineage through the lens of the Venerable Thich Nhat Hanh.

I have studied extensively the Vedic traditions of Yoga, Ayurveda, Meditation, and Jyotish with many amazing teachers from all over the world. I am certified to teach Yoga at the 500-hour level and have been holding space for people to move their bodies and still their minds for over a decade. I am a student first and a space holder second.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? The truth is that we laugh a lot at Mindspace. Mostly we laugh at ourselves. By holding ourselves lightly we can see humor and joy and most everything, even our less shiny and imperfect bits.