Vail Daily Bizwatch: Mountain Top Lock

Tom Kapala used his furlough from a local company to found his own locksmith firm, Mountain Top Lock.



Business name: Mountain Top Lock

Location: Mountain Top Lock is a mobile locksmith business that serves all of Eagle County and surrounding areas. All locksmith services are available to you at your home, car, hotel, business, car, campsite, or wherever you may be.

Date opened: May 4, 2020.

Owner: Tom Kapala, owner and Certified Registered Locksmith.

Contact information: Call 970-445-4080, or go to mountaintoplock.com.

What goods or services do you provide? Many people think that a locksmith’s only job is to provide emergency services if you are locked out of your home or your car. Mountain Top Lock does offer lockout services, plus many more services than you might expect.

Are you thinking about getting an extra car key made before you lose the only one that you have?

Are you a business owner or manager that would rather use modern technology, as opposed to traditional locks and keys to allow access in and out of your facility?



Are you a homeowner looking for an easy way to lock or unlock the door to your house or rental property with a smartphone from wherever you are in the world?

Have you been thinking about installing keypad door locks at your home or business?

What’s new or exciting at your place? Some of the newer products available in my industry (and especially relevant during COVID times) include:

Door hardware with antimicrobial finish: Doorknobs, levers, deadbolts, etc. with an added layer of protection against the growth of bacteria to protect the hardware.

Touchless facial recognition access. Some systems can even detect body temperature and can tell if a person is wearing a facial mask or not.

Hands-free door pulls.

Using access management systems to create healthier facilities and workspaces

Mountain Top Lock can supply and install all of these products.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? I am a mobile-only business. I don’t have a storefront, which helps keep my overhead low. I am able to schedule same-day and next-day appointments and I believe it’s important to keep my pricing as fair as possible.

Also, we’re living in a high-tech world and I think it’s incredibly important to keep up with the latest technologies and trends. Mechanical locks are being replaced by biometric, smart and other digital locks. Working with a locksmith who is up-to-date with the latest technology is crucial to the long-term success of an automotive, residential or commercial locksmith project.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? I take great pride in exceeding customer expectations. My clients can expect consistent and honest prices and exceptional service. As a professional in the security industry, it is essential that my customers know that they can trust and rely on me to provide the highest quality of work possible in each situation.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I am originally from Illinois. I developed a passion for snowboarding at an early age and moved to Colorado in 2004 to be a snowboard bum for a winter season. While working at Christy Sports in Vail Village, I was recruited to work as a locksmith’s apprentice. Since 2006, I’ve been working as a locksmith in the Vail Valley.

In March 2020 I was furloughed from my long-term locksmith position due to COVID-19. I thought it was important to take that time to do something productive, something that would make the future better for myself and for my family. So I set the wheels in motion to launch my own business.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened?

There have been several instances where I got to help visitors have a better vacation. A doctor from Omaha who the left the key to his Yakima rooftop box at home and a family from California that lost all of the keys to their rental car. Most recently I traveled to Grand Lake to make a car key for a family from Arkansas that accidentally dropped their keys in the lake while they were boating.