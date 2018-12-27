Vail Daily Bizwatch: Sunshine Massage Studio expands to team of five

Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com .

Business name: Sunshine Massage Studio.

Location: 616 West Lionshead Circle, 300D, Vail, 81657.

Date opened: November 2015.

Owner: Samantha Sunshine.

Contact information: Call 970-300-3427; go to http://www.sunshinemassagestudio.com (we take bookings online); or email sunshinemassagestudio@gmail.com.

What goods or services do you provide: Award-winning massage experiences ­— voted Best of Vail for massage.

Recommended Stories For You

What's new or exciting at your place: We have expanded from a team of one to a team of five. We now have seasoned and experienced therapists that specialize in everything from sports massage, myo-fascial release, acro therapeutics to teachers of acro yoga and Thai massage. We have expanded our list of massage modalities and are now offering four-handed Thai massage, tandem couples massages, sports massage and mobile massage.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition: Our offerings are the most unique in the entire high Rockies — everything from Waterfall Massage to Ashi-Deep Tissue Using Aerial Silks — each session clients can mix and match several modalities in one to cater to their exact preferences and needs or simply pick or Signature Sunshine Massage for the most unique experience they've ever had. Our space brings a sense of coziness and a relaxed atmosphere that allows the client to let down their guard and safely relax into some of the most luxurious yet effective massages they've ever had.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers: Each person has a huge capacity within their minds, bodies and motions to live a life of thriving. We seek to encourage, through bodywork, a sense of empowerment for each individual that shows up. We hope to facilitate healing in a safe, luxuriously cozy environment.

What do your customers expect from you? We are here for you — each of our highly trained therapists makes sure they massage is perfectly tailored to suit the needs of the client and make it the best and most unique experience they've had. We want the results to last days and weeks rather than just hours. We strive to bring tips and tricks to the client after sessions to show them self-care tools, stretches and ways of living to bring them to a life of thriving rather than just surviving.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Owner Samantha Sunshine is an innovative body worker, yogini, mermaid, lifestyle coach and teacher. She is a licensed massage therapist, certified in AcroSage™ and Thai Massage, and a certified Hatha Yoga instructor through Yoga Alliance. Samantha is passionate about healing personally and collectively. She grew up skiing, snowboarding, and mountain biking in Vail and in 2015, resettled and founded the Sunshine Massage Studio. Samantha has owned Sunshine massage studio since November of 2015 and this season decided to expand to a staff of five.