Vail Daily Bizwatch: Switch Mobile Tires service

Switch Mobile Tires partners Adam Baker, left, and Jeff Brausch.



Business name: Switch Mobile Tires

Location: We serve customers from East Vail to Dotsero. We do not have a fixed business location. We’re mobile and come to you.

Date opened: Nov. 1.

Owner(s): Adam Baker and Jeff Brausch.

Contact information: Adam Baker 970-376-1627 adam.baker@switchmobiletires.com; Jeff Brausch 970-393-2128, jeffb@switchmobiletires.com

What goods or services do you provide? Tire sales, mobile tire service, seasonal tire storage.

What’s new or exciting at your place? We eliminate the undesirable tire store experience. At Switch, we utilize technology to streamline the tire experience making it really easy and convenient. Millennials and Gen Z’ers are demanding it; Gen X’ers and Boomers are loving it!

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? At Switch Mobile Tires we sell, service and store tires for all makes and models of passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks. We understand that you’re busy, so our pro tire techs come to you to deliver, mount, balance and install your tires where and when it’s most convenient for you, at home, work or play. After we change your tires, we either recycle your worn tires responsibly or securely store your tires in our climate-controlled tire vault.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? We are totally customer-centric. Everything we do revolves around the customer and their journey. We strive for perfection and look to achieve excellence.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Previous to co-founding Switch, Adam was the CEO of Larkburger, which was started in the Vail Valley. He grew the fast-casual burger chain to 14 stores across multiple states before leaving the company in 2016. Adam currently serves as the CEO of Switch Mobile Tires.

Previous to co-founding Switch, Jeff was the CEO of Vail-based Highline Sports and Entertainment. Jeff built Highline into one of the country’s leading experiential agencies before leaving in 2017. Jeff is best known for producing large-scale integrated marketing programs for many of the world’s top brands. Jeff currently serves as the CMO of Switch Mobile Tires.