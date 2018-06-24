Vail Daily Bizwatch: The Laundry Station is now open in downtown Gypsum

Business name: The Laundry Station.

Location: 461 Railroad Ave. in Gypsum.

Date opened: April 14, 2018.

Owners: Gary and Sheila Defina.

Contact information: email info@the laundrystationgyspum.com.

What goods or services do you provide? We have a new, state-of-the-art laundromat.

What's new or exciting at your place? We have the large capacity washer and dryers.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We take debit cards, credit cards or the Spyderwash rewards cards.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? To always be friendly and helpful.

What can your customers expect from you? The laundry facility will be always be clean and safe.