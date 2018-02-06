Vail Daily Bizwatch: The Pet Vet in Eagle offers low-cost surgery, dental care

Business name: The Pet Vet.

Location: 550 Grand Avenue, Eagle.

Date opened: Nov. 6, 2017.

Owner: Natalie Bullard (formerly Natalie Duck).

Contact information: Call 970-328-2124 or email thepetvet@eaglepetvet.com.

What goods or services do you provide? Low-cost surgery and dental care for pets.

Recommended Stories For You

What's new or exciting at your place? Everything is new and exciting. The concept of a low-cost clinic is brand new to our valley. Larger metropolitan areas have been homes to low-cost veterinary care options for years, but no one has brought it to the mountains. As a resident of the this valley for over 14 years, I know how expensive things can be. And I am so exited to have created a business that will help pet owners who need a less expensive option.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? The foundation of my philosophy is affordability. I have always believed that it shouldn't be painfully expensive to take care of your pets. I have spent most of my career working for other veterinarians and I have had no control over how much clients are charged. I am not a full-service veterinary hospital, meaning that I do not see patients for routine care or illnesses. At the Pet Vet we focus our services on dental care and surgery, so if you find that your pet needs teeth cleaning, extractions or any type of surgery, know that we are here to provide exceptional care for a lower price.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? Honesty and respect are core personal values and ones that I carry over to my business as well. No one likes surprises, especially when it comes to money, and you can be confident that the price you are quoted for care will be what you will pay. I want to encourage people to come in and find out how much our services will be — estimates are always free and there is never any pressure to schedule a procedure before an owner is ready.

What can your customers expect from you? They can expect a friendly, welcoming office where they can feel confident that we will design a treatment plan they can comfortably afford. And my furry customers can expect a compassionate and experienced staff who will provide exceptional care for a surprisingly affordable price.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Having wanted to be a vet since I was 7 years old, I started cleaning cages in a vet clinic in Virginia when I was 15. I continued working with a variety of large and small animals through high school, college and vet school. I graduated from vet school in 2003 and as soon as I had my diploma in hand, I headed west to the mountains of Colorado. I was fortunate to practice at Steve's Dog and Cat Repair, mentored by Dr. Steve Warren, who is a very talented surgeon. It was through my experience with high-volume/low-cost spay/neuter in school and my early surgical training, that I developed a love for general and dental surgery.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? If you really want to know, then come in and ask us for a funny story — just think "Dirty Jobs"-type humor.