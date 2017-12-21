Vail Daily Bizwatch: Vail Segway provides unique mountain-town adventures

Business name: Vail Segway.

Location: Bridge Street Ski Haus, 254 Bridge St., Vail.

Date opened: June 12, 2017.

Owner: Jim Callan.

Contact info: Email vailreservations@prosegway.com, call 970-306-2050 or 800-800-0424.

What goods or services do you provide? Vail Segway Provides a unique, unforgettable adventure. Our certified guides train each guest in the proper handling of the X2 Segway Personal Transporter with a heavy emphasis on safety. Upon completion of training, our guests are ready to roll into an awesome day of exploration. The Grand Tour of Vail provides each guest an intimate and thorough introduction to our beautiful valley. Limited group size, unparalleled knowledge and outstanding reputation all combine to ensure that each and every person that takes our tour leaves ready to make the most of their time in Vail.

What's new or exciting at your place? We have recently moved into the Bridge Street Ski Haus, right next to Gondola One. As winter settles over the valley, our tours will continue to explore the area around us. From Ford Park to Cascade Village, each stop of our tour is designed to not only entertain but to also educate. Our guides share all the best information on night life, local restaurants, and information on fun things to do when not on the slopes.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We believe strongly in having all the fun. This means we don't see ourselves in competition with any other business in Vail. We view our real role in the village as more of ambassador. Since we opened this summer, we have been humbled and have benefited from the support of local businesses that have a long history in Vail. Venture Sports and the Bridge Street Ski Haus have both been instrumental in our success thus far, and we will always be grateful for the help we have received.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? Every tour is an opportunity to bring a positive and useful experience into our guests' trips. We understand that vacation time is precious. When someone chooses to spend their time and money with us, we take that responsibility to heart. Our guides are enthusiastic and diligent in their task of delivering an unforgettable experience.

What can your customers expect from you? We become a resource for our guests. Going beyond the fun and adventure of our tours, we aim to help our guests maximize the amount of fun they have while in the valley. At the end of every tour we provide discounts to local restaurants and bars so our guests can put to good use the tips provided by their guide while saving some money.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Jim Callan is the senior vice president of Source Media; managers Seth and Spencer Valentine are alumni of the University of Colorado at Boulder. Leading thousands of people on tours of all types, Seth has always had a passion and talent for sharing his love of exploration with anyone he meets. Spencer joined his brother, Seth, in Dubai, where they worked for the crown prince as certified parachute riggers at Skydive Dubai. They spent five years working all across the Middle East, all the while nurturing the idea of starting a tour company.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Segways are overbuilt toys. Its almost impossible to ride one and not have a massive smile on your face, often to the great surprise of any skeptics in the group. It's always a good laugh and genuinely pleasing when even the most diehard anti-Segway member of the group caves and admits how fun these machines are once you ride them.