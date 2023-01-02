 Vail Daily Cover Photo: Decked out for the new year | VailDaily.com
Vail Daily Cover Photo: Decked out for the new year

The slopes on Vail Mountain looking white and fluffy with new snow over the last week. The resort has received more than 150 inches of snow this season.
Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
