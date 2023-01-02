Vail Daily Cover Photo: Decked out for the new year

New Year’s Eve celebrations, fireworks, rock and roll and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/30/22 New Year’s Eve Fireworks Both Vail and Beaver Creek are hosting fireworks shows throughout the evening on New Year’s Eve. Point your eyes to the sky for this annual tradition. Watch the Vail Ski and...

Christmas, Hanukkah, Charlie Brown, the Canadian Brass and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/23/22 Canadian Brass with Kantorei Get into the holiday spirit with live music at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek with the Canadian Brass on Friday. This lively brass quintet is sure to dazzle...

Vail’s 60th anniversary, ‘The Nutcracker,’ Santa visits, live music and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/16/22 Vail’s 60th anniversary ‘Tis the season to not only celebrate the holidays, but also celebrate Vail’s big birthday which is happening this weekend as well. Vail Mountain opened on Dec. 15, 1962 and the resort...

Fun runs in costume, the Kris Kringle Market, pop up holiday shopping and Who Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/9/22 Ugly Holiday Sweater 5k It’s time to pull out that ugly holiday sweater and sign up for the Vail Rec District’s annual Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run in Lionshead. Santa sweaters, hats and any kind...