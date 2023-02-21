Vail Daily Cover Photo: Dropping in

Live music, a magic dragon, uphill racing and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 2/17/23 Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew’s ‘Remain in Light’ tour The Vilar Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary season is rolling right along with concerts, classical music, dance, comedy and more. Saturday night welcomes Jerry Harrison of...

Super Bowl parties, jazz music, snowshoe races, dinner theater and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 2/10/23 Super Bowl Cucina at Lodge at Vail, Vail Village The Super Bowl is as much about the food as it is the game and Cucina at the Lodge at Vail is taking care of making...

Soul on Snow brings in Ne-Yo, Mix Master Mike and DJ Logic to Vail The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week for its annual summit and to celebrate 50 years of Soul on the Slopes. The nonprofit organization, which was started by Ben Finley and Art...

Art and Soul on the Slopes: Lamont Joseph White brings spirit of the National Brotherhood of Skiers history to life The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week to celebrate its 50th Anniversary Summit and in addition to all the skiing, snowboarding, racing, fundraising and parties, there is an artistic side to this...