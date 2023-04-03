 Vail Daily Cover Photo: The GOAT returns | VailDaily.com
Mikaela Shiffrin was awarded a goat for being the greatest of all time (GOAT) during the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail. She was honored in Solaris Plaza for being the most winning ski racer of all time with 88 wins.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
