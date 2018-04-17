Vail Daily earns awards from Colorado Press Association, Associated Press

EAGLE COUNTY — The Vail Daily and the Eagle Valley Enterprise brought home Colorado Press Association and Colorado Associated Press Editors and Reporters awards from the annual Colorado Press Association convention held Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14, in Colorado Springs.

"These awards are a reflection of the incredible work done in the past year by our entire staff, from reporters, editors and page designers to advertising account managers to our magazine, creative and circulation departments," said Krista Driscoll, Vail Daily editor. "It's truly a team effort to put out a daily newspaper and all of the other products that fall under the Vail Daily umbrella, and I couldn't be more proud to work with such a talented and professional group of people."

CPA Better Newspapers Contest

The Vail Daily competes against newspapers in Colorado with a circulation between 6,001 and 15,000, including the Aspen Times, Durango Herald, Summit Daily News, Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today. The Daily earned 13 awards in the 2017 CPA contest.

First place

• Best Restaurant or Dining Ad, "Gashouse Lobster Night," by Carole Bukovich.

• Best Advertising Special Section, "ART Summer 2017," by Wren Bova, Karen Suing and Madelyn Lybarger.

• Best Use of Multimedia Advertising, "Off the Hill" by the Vail Daily staff.

• Best Feature Photograph, "A picture perfect holiday," by Chris Dillman.

• Best Photo Essay, "Living and breathing history," by Chris Dillman.

Second place

• Best Advertising Special Section, "EAT Summer 2017," by Wren Bova, Karen Suing, Dominique Taylor and Carly Arnold.

• Best Advertising Campaign, "Daily Dogs," by the Vail Daily staff.

• Best Editorial Special Section, "Vail Health Magazine 2016/2017," by Emily Tamberino, Wren Bova and Carly Arnold.

• Best News Photograph, "Bombs away," by Chris Dillman.

• Best News Page Design, "30 years of excellence," by Amanda Swanson.

• Best Feature Page Design, "A cure for cabin fever," by Amanda Swanson.

• Best Information Graphic, "Vaccines: Facts and myths," by Amanda Swanson.

• Best Cover Design, "Vail Lifestyle magazine Summer 2017," by Wren Bova, Karen Suing, Dominique Taylor, A+A Design and Mark Bricklin.

CAPER Contest

The Daily competes in Division II of the Colorado Associated Press Editors and Reporters contest and earned the following awards:

First place

• General News Photograph, "A dream come true," by Chris Dillman.

• Information Graphic, "Vaccines: Facts and Myths," by Amanda Swanson.

• Series, "Vaccines: Facts and Myths," by Tracey Flower.

• News Columns, by Krista Driscoll.

Second place

• Spot News Story, "Seven hour standoff in Dotsero ends when felon surrenders to SWAT team," by Randy Wyrick.

• Sports Photograph, by Chris Dillman.

Third place

• General News Photograph, "Bombs away," by Chris Dillman.

• Editorials, by Scott Miller.

• Series, "The Curious Case of Capt. Craig Button," by Randy Wyrick.

• Sports Columns, by Chris Freud.

Eagle Valley Enterprise

For the third consecutive year, the Eagle Valley Enterprise swept the top three news categories in its division for the Better Newspaper Contest of the Colorado Press Association.

The Enterprise competes against like-size weekly newspapers in Category 1 for the contest and was awarded the photo and design, editorial excellence and general excellence sweepstakes awards. The Enterprise also brought home the sweepstakes prizes for 2015 and 2016.

The sweepstakes awards reflect the Enterprise's top finishes in 21 different categories:

First place

• Best News Story, "Here and then gone," by Pam Boyd, about the national landmark status of Mount of the Holy Cross.

• Best Sports Story, "Poised for battle," by Pam Boyd, about the Mean Streets Boxing program in Eagle.

• Best Education Story, "It takes a village to open a preschool," by Pam Boyd, about Rocky Mountain School of Discovery.

• Best Story/Photo Combination, "Poised for battle."

• Best Headline Writing.

• Best Sports Photograph, "Poised for battle," by Kristin Anderson.

• Best News Page Design, by Amanda Swanson.

• Best Feature Page Design, by Amanda Swanson.

• Best Information Graphic, by Amanda Swanson.

• Best Cover Page Design, by Amanda Swanson.

• Best Restaurant or Dining Ad, Pazzo's.

Second place

• Best Environmental Story, "Good fences make good neighbors," by Pam Boyd, about the Interstate 70 wildlife fencing project.

• Best Sports Story, "Running like crazy," by Pam Boyd, about Lucas Rivera's Bigfoot 200 run.

• Best Business News/Feature Story, "A decade of bulk buying," by Pam Boyd, about the 10-year anniversary of the Gypsum Costco.

• Best Education Story, "Army-Navy rivalry hits Eagle family," by Pam Boyd, about Ben and David Witt attending Annapolis and West Point.

• Best Sustained Coverage, "Johnson land dispute," by Pam Boyd, about private-property issues related to the Eagle River Park.

• Best Investigative Story Package, "Eagle has spent $194,000 on consultants in 2017," by Pam Boyd.

• Best Feature Page Design, by Amanda Swanson.

• Best Use of Color in an Ad, Mountain Mobile Vet.

• Public Service, 2017 Eagle Flight Days section.