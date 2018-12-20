Vail Daily, Everything Vail Valley have launch guide to eat, shop, stay, play

The print version of Everything Vail Valley is great to hold in your hand. But there’s even more great content, all the time, at http://www.everythingvailvalley.com .

EAGLE COUNTY — The Vail Daily and Everything Vail Valley have launched a guide for both visitors and locals that highlights dining, shopping, lodging and, of course, fun.

The new Everything Vail Valley weekly newspaper — a rebranding and expansion of the Vail Daily Weekly — uses content from the Vail Daily and its associated magazines and digital products, along with calendar and other listings from the Everything Vail Valley website.

Vail Daily Publisher Mark Wurzer said plans to update the Daily Weekly have been percolating since early fall. The first issue of Everything Vail Valley made its debut on Friday, Dec. 14.

The Everything Vail Valley website is a useful way for visitors to plan their trips before traveling to Colorado. Having a print version can help those visitors make their dining, shopping and entertainment choices.

But what about the "stay" part of the equation?

Those listings are for people who come to the valley and then plan to return, Wurzer said.

Everything Vail Valley General Manager Ted O'Reilly said putting much of Everything Vail Valley's current web content into print form can make it easier for visitors to make decisions once they're in the valley.

Everything Vail Valley wants to be a one-stop shop for people, of course. But, O'Reilly added, the print version can save time, given that online options can sometimes seem overwhelming.

On the other hand, there's a lot of information in every issue.

Everything Vail Valley content manager Caitlin Row in every issue includes a quick look at her top picks for the coming week.

There are event previews, and there are also profiles of both new restaurants and longtime favorites. Many of those profiles are drawn from the Vail Daily's Eat magazine.

Readers also can learn about what locals like, thanks to the inclusion of items from the Vail Daily's annual "Best of the Vail Valley" reader poll.

People can learn about new hikes or snowshoe trails, too. Then there are the expanded calendar listings, which provide a look at the next week's events from toddler story hours at local libraries to yoga classes to apres ski entertainment and the Vail Valley's frequent big events.

That calendar is populated with information from both the Everything Vail Valley website and the Vail Daily.

Those listings will be expanding over time, Wurzer said.

All of that information comes in one easy-on-the eyes and easy-in-the hand package that's available just about everywhere, from boxes on the street to hotels and condos.

There's a lot of useful information in every issue, Wurzer said, and it is a good way to link readers and advertisers. This isn't just a visitor guide, he added, but a way to get information to locals, visitors and people who own a second home in the valley.

Whether it's a day on the slopes or trails, or a vacation in the Vail Valley's resorts, there's something for everyone in every issue.