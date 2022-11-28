 Vail Daily Monday cover photo: A winning spirit | VailDaily.com
Vail Daily Monday cover photo: A winning spirit

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after her second run in a World Cup slalom skiing race Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Killington, Vt. Shiffrin was fastest in the first run but finished fifth. For the full story see page A14.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo
