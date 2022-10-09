Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Farmers’ Market Finale

Gear swaps, last Vail Farmers’ Market, honoring our heroes, a cozy dinner experience and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/7/22 Gear Swaps Vail Ski and Snowboard Swap A sure sign that the ski and snowboard season is approaching is the return of the Ski and Snowboard Swap. This marks the 53rd annual event that benefits...

Fall festivals, lots of live music and one more weekend to ride Vail’s lifts: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 09/30/22 Gyptober Fall Fest Celebrate all things fall at Gyptober Fall Fest on Saturday at the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum on Saturday. This fall festival will have an Oktoberfest vibe, so don’t be surprised if you...

Executive Chef Simon Purvis has wandered the globe for Four Seasons Chef wanted: suitcase and visa required. Since graduating from culinary school, Simon Purvis has spent his life moving from one country to another, one kitchen to another. With the tools of his trade — certainly...

Vail man completes bike ride across the U.S. for PKD After biking for 100 days and covering 5,542 miles across 18 states, Glenn Frommer is happy to be back at home in Vail after completing the RideForPKD, a challenge Frommer dreamed up to help raise...