Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Gifts for veterans

Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22 Oktoberfest in Lionshead It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the...

Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Jazz in Vail, Minturn Market and the Vail Duck Race: Tricia’s Labor Day Weekend Picks 9/2/22 Beaver Creek Oktoberfest Labor Day Weekend not only signifies the unofficial end of summer, but it also kicks off Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek’s three-day event ushers in two more weekends of...

Grammy Award-winning guitarist, dance mixed with illusion, free concerts, lakeside movies and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/26/22 Vilar shows This weekend proves to be bringing in big name acts to the Vilar Performing Arts Center with Jimmie Vaughan taking the stage on Friday and Momix bringing dance on Sunday. Jimmie Vaughan has...

Local musician Kevin Danzig opens for America at the Vilar and releases 11th CD Friday Kevin Danzig was backstage at the Cirque Mechanics “Birdhouse Factory” show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek this spring when he had a chance meeting that landed him a gig opening up...