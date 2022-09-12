 Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Gifts for veterans | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Gifts for veterans

News News |

The Fort Carson Mounted Calvary ride in to start the annual Patriot Day golf tournament and fundraiser at the Country Club of the Rockies. Two veterans were awarded, one with a mortgage-free home and the other with a payment-free vehicle.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism