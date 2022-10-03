 Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Pumpkin pull | VailDaily.com
Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Pumpkin pull

Winslow Rusk, 2, of Eagle pulls her pumpkin wagon at the Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch Sunday in Eagle. The patch is presented by Cub Scout Pack 229.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
