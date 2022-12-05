 Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Rushing River | VailDaily.com
Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Rushing River

Local favorite River Radamus, of Edwards, cheers after surprising spectators with his standout super-G run, leading the U.S. with a 16th-place finish at Sunday’s Birds of Prey competition.
Ben Roof/Special to the Daily
