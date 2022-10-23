 Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Snow and tell | VailDaily.com
Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Snow and tell

Chris Dillmann
  

Max Lambert, Lulu Tooley and Patrick Lambert of South Africa put the final touches on a snowman after a fresh snowfall Sunday in Beaver Creek. It's the family's first time seeing snow while on vacation.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

