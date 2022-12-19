 Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Take me to the top | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Vail Daily Monday Cover Photo: Take me to the top

News News |

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on podium after winning the women's World Cup super-G race, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday. The hometown hero is now five wins short of the women’s record set by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn. For the full story, see page A18.
Marco Trovati/AP Photo
Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism