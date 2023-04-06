 Vail Daily Thursday Cover Photo: Debuting Taste of Vail | VailDaily.com
Vail Daily Thursday Cover Photo: Debuting Taste of Vail

Steve Steese, co-owner of The Storm Cellar Winery in Hotchkiss, Colo., pours one of its signature rose wines during the Debut of Rose for the Taste of Vail Wednesday. The Taste of Vail continues with multiple events throughout the weekend.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
