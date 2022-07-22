Vail Daily Thursday Cover Photo: Training little ears

Remembering Vail music icon Tony G In Vail, the name Tony G is synonymous with jazz music, but for the man himself, who died peacefully on Saturday, a look back at the Vail years might conjure stronger associations with his other...

XTERRA races, Gypsum Daze, Bravo! Vail, Adventure Van Expo and More: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/15/22 XTERRA USA Championship Off-road triathletes will descend upon Nottingham Lake and the hillsides of Arrowhead and Beaver Creek for the 21st annual XTERRA USA Championship this Friday and Saturday. Avon and Beaver Creek are regular...

Pickleball community rallies for Ukraine The pickleball community in Eagle County is joining together to support the citizens of Ukraine by raising funds for Doctors Without Borders and the World Central Kitchen. Mike Kieler, the pickleball ambassador for Vail and...

Vail America Days parade returns to smaller crowds in 2022 Three years ago, 1,197 cars lined the Frontage Roads after spilling out of the parking structures. On Monday, the car count was barely a quarter of those 2019 numbers at 345.