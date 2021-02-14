Vail Daily to launch new streaming show — Vail Daily Live

Mark Sassi and Tricia Swenson know how to put on a morning show. The two will help lead Vail Daily Live, a new 90-minute morning show every day starting in May. (Special to the Daily)



The Vail Daily has partnered with Scott Sternberg Productions to create and stream Vail Daily Live, a 90-minute morning show. The show will air daily from 7 to 8:30 a.m. for 40 weeks during the summer and winter seasons. Vail Daily Live will begin Memorial Day weekend to launch the summer season.

Vail Daily Live will be fast paced from the community and the Vail Daily newsroom. The show will celebrate the world-class cultural, recreational, shopping and dining opportunities plus the people and organizations that make the Vail Valley a great place. Weather, traffic, trail reports, news updates, real estate, fitness and health plus other content will round out the show. Vail Daily Live will also create unique segments based on original viewer supplied content, covering videos, dating, music, pets and more. The program will be fully interactive with live chat for the viewing community. Familiar faces including Mark Sassi, Ashley Prill, Tricia Swenson and Ken Hoeve will serve as hosts to deliver everything great about our valley from their insider perspective.

Vail Daily Live will be streamed on vaildaily.com, vaildailylive.com, Vail Daily Facebook and Youtube channels and be available on selected streaming apps and as a podcast. The partnership is working on a potential local broadcast delivery channel. Vail Daily Live will also be available on demand. The Vail Daily will deliver a consistent promotional campaign to educate viewers on where they can find the show and program content.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities will be available in addition to the print, magazine and digital channels the Vail Daily delivers. Turnkey video asset creation is also available.

Vail Daily Live will be an upbeat experience for locals, part-time residents and visitors to start their day well informed and ready for action.

“We are excited to bring together an experienced production company, knowledgeable local insiders, Vail Daily content creators, local videographers and a variety of sponsors to create a great way for viewers to start their day,” Vail Daily Publisher Mark Wurzer said.

Scott Sternberg Productions (ssprods.com) is a Los Angeles-based company specializing in unscripted video content coupled with digital live streaming to reach audiences. Sternberg knows Vail well as a frequent visitor.

“We are very excited to be working with the Vail Daily in producing Vail Daily Live. Our team is rich in ideas to inform visitors and residents on a new platform,” Sternberg said. “A live interactive stream is perfect for today’s marketplace. The content we intend to produce will be fresh, fun and smart.”