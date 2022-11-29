 Vail Daily Tuesday Cover Photo: Getting the party started | VailDaily.com
Vail Daily Tuesday Cover Photo: Getting the party started

Maddy O'Neal plays as snow falls during the Local's Season Kickoff Party and Concert on Monday in Vail. The event featured two nights of music, free food and drink and a raffle for Vail Mountain's 60th anniversary.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
