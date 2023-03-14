Vail Daily Tuesday Cover Photo: Off he goes

Croce Plays Croce tour comes to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Wednesday It took almost 30 years for A.J. Croce to embrace playing his father’s music. Jim Croce, A.J.’s dad, died in a small plane crash in 1973 while his musical career was just taking off. A.J....

Vail Valley local Ken Hoeve jumps into ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ Have you ever had a good idea and wanted to take it to the next level? Eagle resident Ken Hoeve and his business partners at Flated are attempting to secure investments from the sharks in...

Live music, dancing, ski racing and a murder mystery game: Tricia’s Weekend Picks: 3/10/23 Preservation Hall Jazz Band While the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band is on tour celebrating 60 years with its latest project, “Pass It...

Scavenger hunt, mountain tours, ski joring, sleigh rides and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 3/3/23 Scavenger hunt at Beaver Creek If you are looking for something for your kids to do after the slopes close or on a day off from skiing and snowboarding, try the new Eager Beaver Adventure...