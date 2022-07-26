Vail Daily Tuesday Cover Photo: Born to fly

New music with the New York Philharmonic, Old Crow Medicine Show at Vilar, Art in Avon and acrobatics down valley: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/22/22 The New York Philharmonic To round out Bravo! Vail Music Festival’s 35th season, the New York Philharmonic will take the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this weekend through July 27. The New York...

Remembering Vail music icon Tony G In Vail, the name Tony G is synonymous with jazz music, but for the man himself, who died peacefully on Saturday, a look back at the Vail years might conjure stronger associations with his other...

XTERRA races, Gypsum Daze, Bravo! Vail, Adventure Van Expo and More: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/15/22 XTERRA USA Championship Off-road triathletes will descend upon Nottingham Lake and the hillsides of Arrowhead and Beaver Creek for the 21st annual XTERRA USA Championship this Friday and Saturday. Avon and Beaver Creek are regular...

Pickleball community rallies for Ukraine The pickleball community in Eagle County is joining together to support the citizens of Ukraine by raising funds for Doctors Without Borders and the World Central Kitchen. Mike Kieler, the pickleball ambassador for Vail and...