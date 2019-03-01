Vail Daily unveils inaugural Fitness Class Pass: 42 classes for $89

EAGLE COUNTY — The Vail Daily has launched the inaugural Fitness Class Pass, a chance to sample a number of workouts at a bargain price.

Just 150 passes will be sold in this initial offering. Those who purchase the $89 pass, which will be available to purchase on Friday, will be able to make one monthly visit to each of seven local fitness studios and providers. Those monthly visits run from March through Aug. 31, and offerings include yoga, climbing, dance and more.

At Eagle Climbing and Fitness, owner Larry Moore said the pass is a way to boost exposure for both that facility and its sister business, Yoga Off Broadway.

"It's good exposure to get people through the door," Moore said, adding that the facility draws kids, adults and everyone in between.

Mountain Recreation — formerly the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District — has long operated the Gypsum Recreation Center, and has more recently added more fitness facilities to the Edwards center. There are plenty of classes offered at both locations and people can use the Fitness Class Pass as a day pass as well, according to Scott Robinson, marketing and communications manager for Mountain Recreation.

While the classes are available at a number of spots, taking advantage of every class adds up to 42 classes over six months. With an $89 price of admission, that can be just less than $2.12 per class.

For more information, or to buy one of the 150 passes available, go to http://www.fitnessclasspasses.com.